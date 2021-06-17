EU new passenger car registrations up 29.5 percent in January-May

Thursday, 17 June 2021 11:05:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, new car registrations totaled 891,665 units in the European Union (EU), increasing by 53.4 percent compared to 581,186 units in May 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

4.3 million units were registered in the January-May period this year, 29.5 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first five months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (62.8%), France (50.1%), Spain (40.0%) and Germany (12.8%) compared with the same period in 2020.