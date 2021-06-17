﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EU new passenger car registrations up 29.5 percent in January-May

Thursday, 17 June 2021 11:05:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, new car registrations totaled 891,665 units in the European Union (EU), increasing by 53.4 percent compared to 581,186 units in May 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

4.3 million units were registered in the January-May period this year, 29.5 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first five months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (62.8%), France (50.1%), Spain (40.0%) and Germany (12.8%) compared with the same period in 2020.


Tags: European Union  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Jun

Voestalpine announces patent for carbon-neutral sponge iron production
15  Jun

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 73.8 percent in January-May
14  Jun

ACEA: EU proposal to extend safeguard measures disregards interests of auto sector
09  Jun

Liberty Liège-Dudelange to secure loan from Belgium
26  May

European commercial vehicle registrations up 42.1 percent in Jan-Apr