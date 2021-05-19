﻿
English
EU new passenger car registrations up 24.4 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 10:12:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, new car registrations totaled 862,226 units in the European Union (EU), increasing by 218.6 percent compared to 270,651 units in April 2020, due to last year’s low base of comparison amid coronavirus restrictions, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Indeed, despite this big percentage increase, sales volumes in April was almost 300,000 units lower than that recorded in April 2019. 

3.4 million units were registered in the January-April period this year, 24.4 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first four months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (68.4%), France (51.0%), Spain (18.8%) and Germany (7.8%) compared with the same period in 2020.


