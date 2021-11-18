﻿
EU new passenger car registrations up 2.2% in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:39:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, new car registrations totaled 665,001 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 30.3 percent compared to 953,603 units in October 2020, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Around 8.2 million units were registered in the January-October period this year, 2.2 percent higher compared to the same period of 2020. Despite the recent drop in sales due to the ongoing impact of the semiconductor supply crisis, substantial gains earlier in the year helped to keep cumulative volumes in positive territory.

In the first 10 months of the year, registrations increased in Italy (12.7%), Spain (5.6%) and France (3.1%) compared with the same period in 2020, while Germany (-5.2%) registered a decrease.


