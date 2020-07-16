EU new passenger car registrations down 38.1 percent in H1

Thursday, 16 July 2020 11:46:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, new car registrations totaled 949,722 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 22.3 percent compared to 1,222,942 units in June 2019, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). “Although dealerships opened for business again after lockdown measures were lifted, consumer demand did not fully recover last month,” the ACEA underlined.

All 27 EU markets posted significant declines in June, except France with a 1.2 percent rise. The largest year-on-year decrease was recorded in Spain, with registrations falling by 36.7 percent. Registrations also fell by 32.3 percent in Germany and by 23.1 percent in Italy, year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of the year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 38.1 percent year on year. Registrations declined in Spain (-50.9%), Italy (-46.1%), France (-38.6%) and Germany (-34.5%) compared with the same period in 2019.