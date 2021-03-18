EU new passenger car registrations down 21.7 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 18 March 2021 12:34:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, new car registrations totaled 771,486 units in the European Union (EU), decreasing by 19.3 percent compared to 956,430 units in February 2020, as the coronavirus-related lockdown measures and uncertainty in the market continue to impact demand, according to the latest figures issued by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The level marked the lowest February total on record since 2013.

1.50 million units were registered in the January-February period this year, 21.7 percent lower compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first two months of the year, demand fell in all of the major markets. Registrations declined in Spain (-44.6%), Germany (-25.1%), France (-14.2%) and Italy (-13.1%) compared with the same period in 2020.