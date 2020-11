Tuesday, 03 November 2020 22:52:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales in September declined 1.8 percent, year-over-year, to 45,142 mt, the Chamber of Civil Construction (CChC) said this week.

Chilean rebar sales in September rose 11 percent, month-over-month, from 40,662 mt in August.

CChC said accumulated Chilean rebar sales for the January-September period reached 380,215 mt, 3.3 percent down, year-over-year.