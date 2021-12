Friday, 10 December 2021 20:30:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales volumes in October rose 3.6 percent, year-over-year, to 52,638 mt, said the Chilean Chamber of Civil Construction, CChC.

According to CChC’s data, Chilean rebar sales volume in October grew 15 percent, month-over-month, from 45,777 mt in September this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to October this year, Chilean rebar sales volumes totaled 511,771 mt, which represents an 84.2 percent year-over-year growth for the period.