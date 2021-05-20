Chilean rebar sales volumes decline 4.5 percent in March

Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:39:28 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales volumes in March declined 4.5 percent, year-over-year, to 56,694 mt, according to a report from the local Chamber of Civil Construction, CChC. Chilean rebar sales volumes in March rose 14.1 percent, month-over-month, from 49,175 mt.

As for Q1, Chilean rebar sales volumes reached 152,044 mt, 0.6 percent down, year-over-year, after Chilean rebar sales volumes remained stable in January and February this year at 49,175 mt.

SteelOrbis understands Chilean rebar sales volumes in April this year should represent a significative year-over-year increase, given the fact rebar sales shipments were hit the most in April 2020 due to Covid-19.