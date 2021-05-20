﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chilean rebar sales volumes decline 4.5 percent in March

Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:39:28 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean rebar sales volumes in March declined 4.5 percent, year-over-year, to 56,694 mt, according to a report from the local Chamber of Civil Construction, CChC. Chilean rebar sales volumes in March rose 14.1 percent, month-over-month, from 49,175 mt.

As for Q1, Chilean rebar sales volumes reached 152,044 mt, 0.6 percent down, year-over-year, after Chilean rebar sales volumes remained stable in January and February this year at 49,175 mt.

SteelOrbis understands Chilean rebar sales volumes in April this year should represent a significative year-over-year increase, given the fact rebar sales shipments were hit the most in April 2020 due to Covid-19.


Tags: rebar  South America  longs  Chile  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  May

Cadence Minerals makes second iron ore shipment out of Brazilian site
12  May

Belgo Bekaert’s Osasco mill launches certified strand greased wires
11  May

Associations appeal court decision allowing revaluation of Chilean iron ore project
11  May

Chile’s CAP Acero reduces net loss in Q1
22  Apr

Chilean rebar sales increase 6.4 percent in February