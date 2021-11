Tuesday, 09 November 2021 22:26:30 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales in September rose 1.4 percent, year-over-year, to 45,777 mt, according to a report from the local chamber of civil construction, CChC. On a monthly basis, rebar sales volumes fell 13.6 percent, from 53,007 mt in August.

As for the accumulated period of January to September this year, Chilean rebar sales volumes totaled 459,134 mt, 20.7 percent up, year-over-year. The increased volumes reflect a recover post-Covid-19.