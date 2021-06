Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:25:53 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales volumes in April rose 27.4 percent, year-over-year, to 53,357 mt, according to data released by the local chamber of civil construction, CChC.

CChC said Chilean rebar sales volumes in April declined 0.6 percent, month-over-month, from 53,694 mt in March this year. As for the accumulated period of January to April this year, Chilean rebar sales reached 205,401 mt, indicating a 5.41 percent increase, year-over-year.