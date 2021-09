Tuesday, 21 September 2021 19:55:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Chilean rebar sales volumes in July rose 42 percent, year-over-year, to 49,880 mt, said the Chilean Chamber of Civil Construction (CChC). On a monthly basis, rebar sales volumes in July fell 6.3 percent, month-over-month, from 53,224 mt in June this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to July this year, Chilean rebar sales volumes reached 360,349 mt. The volume represents a 22.4 percent year-over-year increase from 294,412 mt in the January-July 2020 period.