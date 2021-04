Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:50:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales in February rose 6.4 percent, year-over-year, according to a report this week from the Chilean Chamber of Civil Construction, CChC. Chilean rebar sales in February this year totaled 49,175 mt, up from 46,231 mt in February 2020.

Chilean rebar sales in the second month of the year remained stable when compared to the exact same 49,175 mt reported in January.

CChC said local rebar sales in the two-month period reached 98,350 mt, 1.7 percent up, year-over-year.