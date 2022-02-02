Chilean rebar sales volumes in December decline 10.1 percent

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 22:49:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales volumes in December decreased 10.1 percent, year-over-year, to 47,933 mt, according to data released by the local chamber of civil construction (CChC).

CChC said Chilean rebar sales volumes in December also fell 6.1 percent, month-over-month, from 51,036 mt in November.

As for the full-year of 2021, Chilean rebar sales volumes totaled 610,740 mt, 15.1 percent up, year-over-year.

The year-over-year increase in sales volumes in 2021 is mainly due to a rebound in activity post-Covid-19.