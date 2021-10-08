Chilean rebar sales volumes increase 30.4 percent in August

Friday, 08 October 2021 20:13:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales volumes in August rose 30.3 percent, year-over-year, to 53,007 mt, according to the Chilean Chamber of Civil Construction (CChC). On a monthly basis, Chilean rebar sales volumes grew 6.3 percent in August, from 49,880 mt in July.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Chilean rebar sales totaled 413,356 mt, 23.3 percent up, year-over-year.

Chilean rebar sales volumes were affected the most in May, June, and July 2020, when volumes reached weaker levels due to Covid-19.