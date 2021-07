Thursday, 08 July 2021 20:51:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales in May rose 35.1 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the local chamber of civil construction, CChC.

CChC said Chilean rebar sales in May also rose 1.1 percent, month-over-month, to 53,960 mt, from 53,357 mt in April this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to May this year, Chilean rebar sales totaled 259,361 mt, 10.4 percent up, year-over-year.

The increase is mainly due to stronger results in 2021, following a post-Covid-19 recovery.