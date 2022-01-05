﻿
Chilean rebar sales volumes in November increase 10.3 percent

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 22:09:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean rebar sales volumes in November rose 10.3 percent, year-over-year, to 51,036 mt, according to data released by the nation’s Chamber of Civil Construction (CChC).

CChC said Chilean rebar sales volumes in November fell 3 percent, month-over-month, from 52,638 mt in October.

As for the accumulated period of January to November 2021, Chilean rebar sales volumes grew 10.3 percent, year-over-year, to 562,807 mt.

The increase in January-November 2021 is mainly due to a stronger activity a year after Covid-19 hit the sector the hardest in 2020.


