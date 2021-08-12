Chilean rebar sales increase 117.4 percent in June

﻿
Chilean rebar sales volumes in June rose 117.4 percent, year-over-year, to 53,224 mt, according to data released by the Chilean Chamber of Civil Construction, CChC. On a monthly basis, rebar sales volumes slightly declined 1.4 percent in June from 53,960 mt in May this year.

The trade group said Chilean rebar sales volumes in H1 this year totaled 310,469 mt, 19.7 percent up, year-over-year.

Chilean rebar sales volumes have been relatively stable since March this year, ranging from 53,224 mt to 53,960 mt.


