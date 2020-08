Monday, 24 August 2020 00:37:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales declined in May and June, both on a year-on-year basis, the Chilean Chamber of Civil Construction, CChC, said this week.

CChC said Chilean rebar sales in May fell 2.1 percent, year-on-year, to 41,967 mt. In June, rebar sales plummeted 44.1 percent, year-on-year, to 24,486 mt.

As for H1, Chilean rebar sales reached 259,296 mt, 2.4 percent up, year-on-year.