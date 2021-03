Tuesday, 09 March 2021 23:05:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales in January declined 2.6 percent, year-over-year, according to a report his week from the local chamber of civil construction, CChC.

Chilean rebar sales in January this year reached 49,175 mt, down from 50,494 mt in January 2020.

CChC said local rebar sales in the first month of 2021 also dropped 7.8 percent, month-over-month, from 53,311 mt in December 2020.