Brazil's finished steel trade deficit narrowed in July amid import decline

Brazil exported 144,005 metric tons (mt) of finished carbon steel products in July, valued at $111,634 million, while imports totaled 253,794 mt, valued at $194.592 million, according to data from SECEX, Brazil's foreign trade secretariat under the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

July figures show a trade deficit of 109,788 mt in volume, down from 138,586 mt in June. In value terms, the deficit reached $82.957 million in July, compared with $102.566 million in June.

In June, Brazil exported 145,038 mt of finished steel worth $113.007 million and imported 283,264 mt of finished steel worth $215.173 million.

The volume deficit narrowed mainly because CRC imports fell by 85 percent and coated flat product imports fell by 45 percent.

By volume, the leading exported products in July were rebars (34 percent), wire rod (29 percent), HRC (19 percent), and coated flat products (11 percent).

The main imported products were HRC (34 percent), coated flat products (30 percent), wire rod (11 percent) and rebars (10 percent).

Imports from China accounted for 20 percent of Brazil's total finished steel imports in July, the lowest share in recent years, down from 29 percent in June. The decline reflects continued impacts of antidumping measures adopted by Brazilian authorities on CRC and coated flat product imports from China.