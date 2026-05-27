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Average freight rates increase 11.5 percent in April for Brazilian finished steel imports

Wednesday, 27 May 2026 19:17:08 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in April was $58 a metric ton, (mt) versus an average of $52/mt in March, an 11.54 percent increase, according to data provided by Siscomex, the Brazilian foreign trade central system.

By product, April freight rates were as follows:

For HRC, it was $52/mt for South Korea, $50/mt for China, and $23/mt for Italy.

For CRC, it was $59/mt for South Korea, and $86/mt for China.

For coated flat products, it was $66/mt for China, $68/mt for Vietnam, $82/mt for South Korea, $93/mt for Japan, $57/mt from India, $35/mt for the UK and $36/mt for Turkey.

For wire rod, it was $37/mt for Egypt, $62/mt for Russia, $38/mt for China, and $23/mt for Germany.

For rebars, it was $69/mt for Russia, $65/mt from China, $139/mt for South Korea, and $21/mt from Turkey.

For flat bars, $34/mt for Turkey and $60/mt for China.

For beams, $34/mt for Turkey.

For steel wire, $55/mt for China, $18/mt for Egypt, $48 for France, and $24/mt for Turkey.

In April, Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China were equivalent in volume to 45 percent of the total, down from 63 percent in March, reflecting the impact of antidumping duties on imports of CRC and coated flat products from China, imposed by Brazilian authorities in February.


Tags: Hrc Rebar Wire Rod Crc Coated Longs Flats Brazil South America Distribution research Freight 

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