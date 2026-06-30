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Argentina's steel production increased across the board in May from April

Tuesday, 30 June 2026 22:05:24 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Acero Argentino (AA), the Argentine chamber of the steel industry, reported that the country's crude steel production has reached 399,400 metric tons (mt) in May, against 387,400 mt in April.

In a similar comparative basis, the production of HRC increased by 48.5 percent to 192,000 mt, CRC production increased by 8.5 percent to 102,500 mt, and the production of long products increased by 6.1 percent to 133,800 mt.

When compared with May 2025, the data shows crude steel production increased by 14 percent, HRC production increased by 4.7 percent, CRC production declined by 9.8 percent, and long products production declined by 9.8 percent.

In a statement, AA informs that the dynamics of the steel consuming sectors remain heterogenous, with energy and agriculture still the main drivers for the effective steel demand, while the rest of the sectors are more modest, with civil construction focused on private works, linked to low steel intensive works, while the auto industry, regardless of increased sales, has the domestic production affected by imports.

AA added that domestic steel demand remains weakened by imports, chiefly from China under unfair market conditions, in a context where the tax structure under municipal, provincial and federal levels plays a negative role in the aggregation of local value.


Tags: Hrc Rebar Crc Wire Rod Flats Longs Argentina South America Steelmaking research 

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