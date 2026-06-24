Average freight rates increase in May for Brazilian finished steel imports

The Brazilian foreign trade central system Siscomex reported average freight rates for the country’s finished steel imports rose during April.

The average freight rate for Brazilian steel imports in April was $60/mt, against $58/mt in April, Siscomex said.

May Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China represented by volume 41 percent of its total, against 45 percent in May, a decline reflecting the impact of antidumping duties on imports of CRC and coated flat products imposed by Brazilian authorities in February.

For HRC, it was $31 per metric ton (mt) for Egypt, $43/mt for South Korea, $58/mt for China, and $36/mt for Austria.

For CRC, it was $51/mt for South Korea, and $61/mt for China.

For coated flat products, it was $67/mt for China, $78/mt for Vietnam, $96/mt for South Korea, $101/mt for Japan, $64/mt from India, $66/mt for Germany, $63/mt for Peru, and $40/mt for Turkey.

For wire rod, it was $37/mt for Egypt, $62/mt for Russia, $44/mt for China, and $23/mt for Germany.

For rebar, it was $39/mt for Egypt, $75/mt for Russia, $73/mt from China, and $102/mt for South Korea.

For flat bars, $55/mt from Spain, $36/mt for Turkey, $96/mt for China and $110/mt for Taiwan.

For beams, $54/mt for China, $28/mt for Turkey, $62/mt for Belgium, and $75/mt for Hong Kong.

For steel wire, $85/mt for China, $21/mt for Egypt, $30/mt for Turkey, $166/mt for South Korea, and $104/mt for Austria.