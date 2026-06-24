 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Average...

Average freight rates increase in May for Brazilian finished steel imports

Wednesday, 24 June 2026 22:53:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian foreign trade central system Siscomex reported average freight rates for the country’s finished steel imports rose during April.

The average freight rate for Brazilian steel imports in April was $60/mt, against $58/mt in April, Siscomex said.

May Brazilian imports of finished steel products from China represented by volume 41 percent of its total, against 45 percent in May, a decline reflecting the impact of antidumping duties on imports of CRC and coated flat products imposed by Brazilian authorities in February.

For HRC, it was $31 per metric ton (mt) for Egypt, $43/mt for South Korea, $58/mt for China, and $36/mt for Austria.

For CRC, it was $51/mt for South Korea, and $61/mt for China.

For coated flat products, it was $67/mt for China, $78/mt for Vietnam, $96/mt for South Korea, $101/mt for Japan, $64/mt from India, $66/mt for Germany, $63/mt for Peru, and $40/mt for Turkey.

For wire rod, it was $37/mt for Egypt, $62/mt for Russia, $44/mt for China, and $23/mt for Germany.

For rebar, it was $39/mt for Egypt, $75/mt for Russia, $73/mt from China, and $102/mt for South Korea.

For flat bars, $55/mt from Spain, $36/mt for Turkey, $96/mt for China and $110/mt for Taiwan.

For beams, $54/mt for China, $28/mt for Turkey, $62/mt for Belgium, and $75/mt for Hong Kong.

For steel wire, $85/mt for China, $21/mt for Egypt, $30/mt for Turkey, $166/mt for South Korea, and $104/mt for Austria.


Tags: Rebar Beams Crc Hrc Coated Wire Rod Longs Flats Brazil South America Distribution Freight Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Freight rates dip in January from December for Brazilian finished steel imports

25 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

EU’s organic coated sheet import quotas mostly exhausted

16 Dec | Steel News

Turkey adjusts customs duty on some imported flat and long products

27 Jun | Steel News

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

Turkish iron and steel product exports up 3.7 percent in Feb

15 Mar | Steel News

Nucor nearly doubles earnings in Q2

22 Jul | Steel News

Spain’s crude steel output up 13.79 percent in 2010

11 Jul | Steel News

Weekly US roundup: To stock or not to stock—that is the question

30 Aug | Steel Matters

Marketplace Offers

HEA
Width:  100 - 1,000 mm
YILGENCI SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
NPU Beams
Width:  65 - 400 mm
YILGENCI SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer
NPI Beams
Width:  80 - 400 mm
YILGENCI SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
View Offer