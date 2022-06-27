Turkey adjusts customs duty on some imported flat and long products

Monday, 27 June 2022 13:26:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey has adjusted customs duties on 96 steel products, including some flat and long products, imported from Bahrain, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Jordan within the scope of the Preferential Trade System Framework Agreement between the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Member States, according to the statement published in Turkey’s Official Gazette. The decision will enter into force on July 1. Coated sheet, rebar and wire rod are not included in the regulation.

The customs duties to be applied to hot rolled coil under code 7208 are at nine percent and 13 percent. This regulation does not include products with thicknesses of less than 10 mm.

The customs duty to be applied to cold rolled coil under code 7209 is at 10 percent. For products falling under codes 7209.16.90.90.00, 7209.17.90.90.00, 7219.18.91.90.00 and 7209.18.99.90.00, customs duty will be temporarily applied at the rate of seven percent for the direct imports of white goods manufacturers.

11 percent customs duty will be applied to plate and some other flat products registered under code 7211.

Customs duty applied to profiles under code 7216 will be at 16.5 percent, but this regulation does not include U-beams and products from flat rolled sheet.