Automotive sales in Turkey up 78.1 percent in January-October

Thursday, 12 November 2020 13:34:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 93 percent year on year and were up by 4.5 percent month on month to 94,733 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 90.9 percent year on year and were up by seven percent month on month to 76,341 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 102.6 percent year on year and fell by 4.8 percent month on month to 18,392 units.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 78.1 percent year on year, amounting to 588,354 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 73.1 percent to 465,031 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 99.7 percent to 123,323 units, both on year-on-year basis.