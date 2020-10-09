Automotive sales in Turkey up 75.5 percent in January-September

Friday, 09 October 2020 12:01:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 115.8 percent year on year and were up by 47.2 percent month on month to 90,619 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 101.9 percent year on year and were up by 60.7 percent month on month to 71,296 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 189.1 percent year on year and rose by 12.6 percent month on month to 19,323 units.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 75.5 percent year on year, amounting to 493,621 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 70.0 percent to 388,690 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 99.2 percent to 104,931 units, both on year-on-year basis.