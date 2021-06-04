Automotive sales in Turkey up 72 percent in January-May

Friday, 04 June 2021 11:47:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 69.8 percent year on year and were down by 10.9 percent month on month to 54,734 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 72.1 percent year on year and were down by 10.8 percent month on month to 43,138 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 61.9 percent year on year and fell by 11.5 percent month on month to 11,596 units.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 72.0 percent year on year, amounting to 314,882 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 69.2 percent to 247,977 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 83.0 percent to 66,905 units, both on year-on-year basis.