Automotive sales in Turkey up 37.4 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 12:42:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 24.2 percent year on year and were up by 33.7 percent month on month to 58,504 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 18.6 percent year on year and were up by 26.5 percent month on month to 44,749 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 46.4 percent year on year and fell by 64.3 percent month on month to 13,755 units.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 37.4 percent year on year, amounting to 102,232 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 34.1 percent to 80,107 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 51.0 percent to 22,125 units, both on year-on-year basis.