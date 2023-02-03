Automotive sales in Turkey up 33.5 percent in January

Friday, 03 February 2023 11:16:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 33.5 percent year on year and fell by 55.8 percent month on month to 50,894 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 28.5 percent year on year and decreased by 57.0 percent month on month to 37,288 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 49.3 percent year on year and dropped by 52.2 percent month on month to 13,606 units.