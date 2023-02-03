﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 33.5 percent in January

Friday, 03 February 2023 11:16:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 33.5 percent year on year and fell by 55.8 percent month on month to 50,894 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 28.5 percent year on year and decreased by 57.0 percent month on month to 37,288 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 49.3 percent year on year and dropped by 52.2 percent month on month to 13,606 units.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant amid semiconductor chip shortage

30 Jan | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 109.2 percent in December

24 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up six percent in 2022

16 Jan | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 6.2 percent in January-December

05 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Oyak Renault halts production amid semiconductor chip shortage

02 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Tofaş to suspend production temporarily

27 Dec | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 38.4 percent in November

23 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 0.2 percent in Jan-Nov

13 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 5.7 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down one percent in January-November

05 Dec | Steel News