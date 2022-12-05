Automotive sales in Turkey down one percent in January-November

Monday, 05 December 2022 12:06:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 36.7 percent year on year and by 26.2 percent month on month to 82,311 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 37.8 percent year on year and by 24.8 percent month on month to 59,222 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 34.0 percent year on year and by 29.8 percent month on month to 23,089 units.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of one percent year on year, amounting to 668,063 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 2.4 percent to 505,886 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 3.4 percent to 162,177 units, both on year-on-year basis.