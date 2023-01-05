Automotive sales in Turkey down 6.2 percent in January-December

Thursday, 05 January 2023 11:51:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 85.1 percent year on year and by 40.0 percent month on month to 115,220 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 99.2 percent year on year and by 46.5 percent month on month to 86,774 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 55.2 percent year on year and by 23.2 percent month on month to 28,446 units.

Meanwhile, in the first 12 months of last year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 6.2 percent year on year, amounting to 783,283 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 5.5 percent to 592,660 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 8.6 percent to 190,623 units, both on year-on-year basis.