Automobile production increases in Argentina in November

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 21:12:05 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentina produced 53,378 cars and light commercial vehicles in November, 1.8 percent more than in October and 14.8 percent more than in in November 2021.

Exports declined from October by 16 percent to 31,365 units, representing a 3.5 percent decline on yearly basis.

Domestic sales reached 35,212 units in November, 6.4 percent more than in October and 26.6 percent more on yearly basis.

Considering the January-November period of 2022, Argentina produced 499,774 units, representing a 26.6 increase from the same period in 2021.

According to Martin Galdeano, president of the country`s auto industry association Adefa, the country`s automotive production and exports remain in a significant upward trend, despite the international context in terms of logistics and supply of semiconductors, coupled with other domestic problems.

He added that it is fundamental to maintain the dialogue with authorities and other players, to sustain the growth path during 2023.