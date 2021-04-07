Argentina’s auto output up 35.3 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 12:42:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 43,160 units, increasing by 97.8 percent month on month and rising by 125.2 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the January-March period, Argentina’s auto production totaled 89,277 units, up 35.3 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

In March, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 22,394 units, up 48.7 percent month on month and increasing by 60.8 percent year on year. In the January-March period this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 21.2 percent year on year to 49,373 units.