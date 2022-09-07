﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 29.5 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 11:04:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 54,057 units, rising by 22.8 percent month on month and by 40.9 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association ADEFA. Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, the country’s auto production totaled 341,788 units, up 29.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 29,171 units in August this year, declining by 0.9 percent compared to July and increasing by 11.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 32,479 units, up by 41.6 percent month on month and by 30.2 percent year on year. In the first eight months this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 25.3 percent year on year to 195,465 units.


Tags: Argentina South America Automotive 

Similar articles

Argentina’s auto output up 27.6 percent in January-July

08 Aug | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 25.9 percent in January-June

07 Jul | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 27.2 percent in January-May

06 Jun | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 25.5 percent in Jan-Apr

12 May | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 17.7 percent in Jan-Mar

06 Apr | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 22.1 percent in Jan-Feb

07 Mar | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output down 53.2 percent in January from December

04 Feb | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 69 percent in 2021

06 Jan | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 74 percent in January-November

06 Dec | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 79.2 percent in January-October

10 Nov | Steel News