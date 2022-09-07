Argentina’s auto output up 29.5 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 11:04:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 54,057 units, rising by 22.8 percent month on month and by 40.9 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association ADEFA. Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, the country’s auto production totaled 341,788 units, up 29.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 29,171 units in August this year, declining by 0.9 percent compared to July and increasing by 11.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 32,479 units, up by 41.6 percent month on month and by 30.2 percent year on year. In the first eight months this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 25.3 percent year on year to 195,465 units.