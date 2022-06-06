Argentina’s auto output up 27.2 percent in January-May

Monday, 06 June 2022 12:03:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 46,422 units, increasing by 5.9 percent month on month and by 32.8 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association ADEFA. Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, the country’s auto production totaled 195,306 units, up 27.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 33,730 units in May this year, rising by 9.3 percent compared to April and by 20.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 26,781 units, down 2.4 percent month on month and up 34.4 percent year on year. In the first five months this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 27.0 percent year on year to 108,157 units.