﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 25.9 percent in January-June

Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:40:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 48,392 units, increasing by 4.2 percent month on month and by 20.9 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association ADEFA. Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, the country’s auto production totaled 243,698 units, up 25.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 37,236 units in June this year, rising by 10.4 percent compared to May and by 32.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 31,892 units, up by 19.1 percent month on month and by 40.3 percent year on year. In the first six months this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 29.8 percent year on year to 140,049 units.


Tags: Argentina South America Automotive 

Similar articles

Argentina’s auto output up 27.2 percent in January-May

06 Jun | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 25.5 percent in Jan-Apr

12 May | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 17.7 percent in Jan-Mar

06 Apr | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 22.1 percent in Jan-Feb

07 Mar | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output down 53.2 percent in January from December

04 Feb | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 69 percent in 2021

06 Jan | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 74 percent in January-November

06 Dec | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 79.2 percent in January-October

10 Nov | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 85.5 percent in January-September

06 Oct | Steel News

Argentina’s auto output up 97.5 percent in January-August

06 Sep | Steel News