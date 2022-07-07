Argentina’s auto output up 25.9 percent in January-June

Thursday, 07 July 2022 11:40:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 48,392 units, increasing by 4.2 percent month on month and by 20.9 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association ADEFA. Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, the country’s auto production totaled 243,698 units, up 25.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 37,236 units in June this year, rising by 10.4 percent compared to May and by 32.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 31,892 units, up by 19.1 percent month on month and by 40.3 percent year on year. In the first six months this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 29.8 percent year on year to 140,049 units.