﻿
Argentina’s auto output up 25.5 percent in Jan-Apr

Thursday, 12 May 2022 12:13:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 43,826 units, dropping by 10.1 percent month on month and rising by 49.5 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association ADEFA. Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year, the country’s auto production totaled 148,884 units, up 25.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

The country’s auto wholesale sales amounted to 30,861 units in April this year, down by 8.8 percent compared to March and up 3.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 27,431 units, up 11.4 percent month on month and by 73.1 percent year on year. In the first four months this year, the country’s auto exports rose by 24.8 percent year on year to 81,376 units.


Tags: Argentina South America automotive 

