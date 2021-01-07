Argentina’s auto output down 7.4 percent in December from November

Thursday, 07 January 2021 15:30:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 30,172 units, decreasing by 7.4 percent month on month and rising by 107.7 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA). Meanwhile, in the full year of 2020, Argentina’s auto production totaled 257,187 units, down 18.3 percent compared to the previous year.

In December, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 17,200 units, up 49.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 9.3 percent year on year. In the full year, the country’s auto exports fell by 38.5 percent year on year to 137,891 units.