Friday, 05 February 2021 10:00:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Argentina’s auto production (including commercial vehicles) totaled 24,308 units, decreasing by 19.4 percent month on month and rising by 17.5 percent year on year, according to the report released by the country’s auto association (ADEFA).

In January, Argentina’s auto exports totaled 11,924 units, down 30.7 percent month on month and increasing by 37.2 percent year on year.