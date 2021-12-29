Aperam acquires German stainless steel recycler ELG

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 12:15:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered global stainless steel producer Aperam SA has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Germany-based stainless steel recycler ELG.

The acquisition is worth an enterprise value of €357 million (equity value €30 million). It further improves the company’s environmental footprint, supports the company’s carbon reduction targets and enables Aperam to improve its input mix and to expand into the supply of raw materials.

ELG collects, trades, processes and recycles stainless steel scrap and high-performance alloys and has an annual capacity of 1.2 million mt.