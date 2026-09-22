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Former Duferco Danish Steel plant put up for sale

Tuesday, 22 September 2026 11:42:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

European investment and consultancy company Waterford Capital Partners has acquired the former Duferco Danish Steel plant in Frederiksværk, Denmark, and put the production complex up for sale for €12.5 million, with the facility available for dismantling and relocation, according to media reports. The indicated price is on an ex-works basis and does not include dismantling and transportation costs.

The sale package includes a hot rolling mill for long steel products with an annual production capacity of 300,000 mt, along with two cold drawing lines. The complex also includes 14 overhead cranes, a service center, laboratory, maintenance workshop, approximately 1,000 spheroidal graphite cast iron rolls and a spare parts inventory.

Plant can produce a range of long steel products

The hot rolling mill is capable of producing flat bars with widths of 25-160 mm, round bars with diameters of 16-70 mm, square bars measuring 16-50 mm and angles measuring 30-80 mm, in addition to other sections.

The two cold drawing lines can produce flat products ranging from 20 x 4 mm to 150 x 30 mm, as well as round and square bars in the 20-50 mm range and hexagonal products.

According to the available information, the facility remained operational until its shutdown and is being offered in working condition. A tender process for dismantling and transporting the equipment is also underway.

Duferco stopped production in 2025

Duferco Danish Steel stopped production at the Frederiksværk rolling mill in June 2025. The facility had faced prolonged financial difficulties amid high energy costs and weak demand from the construction sectors in Denmark and Germany.

Waterford Capital Partners, headquartered in Rotterdam, specializes in the acquisition, monetization and restructuring of industrial assets, including distressed and idled production facilities.

Tags: Denmark European Union Steelmaking M&A 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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