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China's semis exports up 52.07 percent in January-August 2026

Tuesday, 22 September 2026 09:48:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China's semi-finished steel exports amounted to 14.0455 million mt, up 52.07 percent year on year, according to China's customs authorities.

In August alone, China's semi-finished steel exports totaled 1.926 million mt, down 23.76 percent month on month, while increasing by 9.17 percent year on year, signaling semi-finished steel has become an important export category for Chinese steelmakers to absorb excess molten iron and hedge against weak domestic demand for steel.

Tags: Semis China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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