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India's NMDC sets out six-point road map to achieve net zero operations by 2047

Tuesday, 22 September 2026 10:15:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has set out a six-point strategy to achieve net zero operations by 2047, a company statement said on Tuesday, September 21.

The strategy to achieve the net zero operational goal is underpinned by six points covering - energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, electrification of its fleet, adoption of low-carbon fuels, carbon capture, utilization, storage (CCUS) and demand-side management, the company said.

It has set an overall target of at least 90 percent reduction in operational emissions as part of its net zero pathway, with the remaining emissions to be addressed through offsetting measures as the roadmap progresses.

NMDC has already undertaken several initiatives to increase the share of renewable energy and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources. These include a 10.5 MW wind energy facility at Chitradurga and solar power installations across its projects, the statement said.

Its logistics infrastructure is also expected to contribute to its decarbonisation efforts. The upcoming slurry pipeline project is expected to provide a greener downstream transportation solution by reducing dependence on conventional transportation and associated warehousing requirements.

The net zero roadmap has been divided into three phases. The short-term phase will cover the fiscal year 2025-26 to fiscal year 2029-30 followed by the medium-term phase from fiscal year 2030-31 to year 2039-40, while the long-term phase will run from fiscal year 2040-41 to 2041-47.

The company plans to progressively implement the identified measures across these three phases, with energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption and electrification expected to form key components of the initial transition, followed by deeper decarbonisation measures and emerging technologies in subsequent phases, the company said.

Tags: Indian Subcon Mining NMDC 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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