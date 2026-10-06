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Belgium's Rosseel acquires Aleja's steel distribution business

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 10:51:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Belgium-based steel distributor NV Rosseel has acquired the business of local company NV Aleja in Welle-Denderleeuw, effective October 1, according to media reports. Aleja's existing team will initially continue its day-to-day operations at the same location.

The acquisition will add production capabilities and technical expertise to Rosseel's existing operations in Tielt and Ruddervoorde, with the latter having been part of the company's operations since 2021.

Aleja adds steel beam and reinforcing steel capabilities

Aleja specializes in steel beams and reinforcing steel, complementing Rosseel's existing product and processing activities. 

Rosseel also highlighted the technical knowledge and experience of Aleja's employees as an important element of the acquisition. At the same time, Aleja will gain access to Rosseel's inventories and customized steel processing services available at the company's Tielt and Ruddervoorde facilities.

The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of the transaction.

Tags: Belgium European Union Distribution M&A 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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