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Trasteel acquires remaining 40% stake in BBC Alloys

Friday, 09 October 2026 13:59:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Switzerland-based Trasteel Holding S.A. has completed the acquisition of the remaining 40 percent interest in Italy-based BBC Alloys S.r.l., increasing its ownership in the company to 100 percent.

The transaction follows Trasteel's previous acquisition of a 60 percent stake in BBC Alloys and marks the completion of its takeover of the company.

Trasteel strengthens ferroalloy operations with €1.7 million acquisition

The acquisition was completed on September 30, 2026, through Trasteel's wholly owned subsidiary Trasteel International S.A., which purchased the stake from minority shareholder Metco S.r.l. for approximately €1.7 million. Trasteel initially acquired a controlling 60 percent stake in BBC Alloys in June 2025.

BBC Alloys, headquartered in Milan, specializes in the processing and distribution of standard and noble ferroalloys, basic metals and minor metals to steelmakers and foundries in Italy and other European markets. Its processing and logistics hub in Tortona provides crushing, screening, sizing, sieving and packaging services.

Following the acquisition, BBC Alloys CEO Lorenzo Bagliano will continue leading the company and will also assume responsibility for Trasteel Group's ferroalloy activities.

Tags: Switzerland European Union M&A 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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