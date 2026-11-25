Ukraine has called on Germany to support its efforts to secure higher steel import quotas in the European Union and a postponement of the application of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for Ukrainian producers.

The request was made by Ukrainian Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko during meetings with German government officials on the sidelines of the ninth German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Economy and Environment.

The discussions focused on developing joint industrial projects and attracting German investment to Ukraine, with war risk insurance identified as one of the key instruments for facilitating investment. Kravchenko also invited Germany to participate in the launch of Ukraine's Business Support Fund and consider increasing funding for the Industrial Ramstein initiative.

Germany and Ukraine strengthen industrial cooperation

Five agreements and initiatives were announced following the forum, covering industrial cooperation, localization of production, workforce training and energy efficiency. Among the agreements was the establishment of the Ukrainian-German Industrial Council as a permanent platform for developing joint investment projects and business partnerships.

Other initiatives include the establishment of an Energy Training Academy and a planned €10 million financing agreement between the Green for Growth Fund and ProCredit Bank to support the energy resilience of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The two countries also agreed to establish a permanent bilateral intergovernmental working group on trade, investment and economic recovery, aimed at removing barriers to economic cooperation and attracting German investment in Ukraine's reconstruction.