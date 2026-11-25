Romanian energy company Electrica has announced that it has signed a 25-year land use agreement with Romanian steelmaker Liberty Galați for the development of solar power generation and energy storage projects on approximately 240 hectares of land within the Galati steelworks. According to the statement, the agreement represents the first step in implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between the two companies on February 24, 2026.

Under the agreement, Electrica will be entitled to develop, construct and operate renewable energy generation and storage facilities, either directly or through project companies. The agreement also provides the land rights necessary to obtain construction permits and apply for grid connection.

Electrica and Liberty Galați target up to 500 MW of energy capacity

At the current stage, the companies envisage combined capacity of up to 500 MW, including 250 MWp of photovoltaic power generation capacity. The final project capacity, configuration and construction schedule will depend on studies, regulatory permits, grid connection agreements, corporate approvals and financing conditions.

Electrica CEO Alexandru-Aurelian Chirita stated that energy generation and storage facilities located near a major industrial site can support security of supply, predictable costs and long-term value for investors.

The project forms part of Electrica's 2030 strategy, which targets power generation capacity of 1 GW and energy storage capacity of at least 900 MWh.