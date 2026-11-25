Japanese electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steelmaker Chubu Steel Plate has suspended steelmaking operations at its Nagoya plant following an explosion on November 24, which injured one worker and caused significant damage to the steel shop, according to local media reports.

Plate rolling operations to continue

Preliminary findings indicate that a steam explosion occurred at the plant's slag processing facility, damaging parts of the steel shop's roof and walls. The company has suspended steelmaking operations pending safety inspections and an investigation into the cause of the accident. However, plate rolling operations remain unaffected and will continue using existing slab inventories, allowing the company to maintain shipments for the time being.

Ferrous scrap deliveries suspended indefinitely

The plant, Chubu Steel Plate's sole production facility, is equipped with a 200 mt EAF commissioned in October 2024. The company has suspended all ferrous scrap deliveries to the facility indefinitely as of November 25, with a prolonged shutdown potentially affecting scrap demand in central Japan.

The steelmaker had previously announced a sales target of 600,000 mt of slabs and plates for the current financial year.

Second explosion in less than two years

The latest incident marks the second steam explosion at the facility in less than two years, following an accident in January 2025 that halted steelmaking operations for more than two months.

The suspension could also affect slab supplies to Japanese steel producer Nakayama Steel Works, which maintains a supply alliance with Chubu Steel Plate.