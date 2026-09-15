Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 4.0 percent in July 2026 from June

In July this year, Japan's cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 4.0 percent compared to the previous month but decreased by 2.5 percent year on year to 402,413 mt, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Of the total shipments, 53.9 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 46.1 percent were directed to export markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's CR sheet and strip inventories decreased by 3.7 percent month on month and by 1.5 percent year on year to 626,814 mt. Steel manufacturers held 74.0 percent of the inventories, while steel traders accounted for the remaining 26.0 percent.

In July, Japan's CR sheet and strip production amounted to 378,002 mt, increasing by 2.4 percent month on month but declining by 4.0 percent year on year.