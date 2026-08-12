Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 3.7 percent in June 2026 from May

In June this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments amounted to 627,554 mt, down by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.1 percent from 660,939 mt recorded in the same month of 2025, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). In the given month, 75.6 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 24.4 percent were made to the export markets. In June, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 645,031 mt, down by 8.3 percent month on month and up by 9.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in June Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.18 million mt, moving down by 9.9 percent from the previous month and by 2.6 percent year on year. Of the total shipments, 29.6 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 70.4 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.15 million mt, down by 14.2 percent month on month and by 2.5 percent year on year.