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Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 3.7 percent in June 2026 from May

Wednesday, 12 August 2026 11:58:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments amounted to 627,554 mt, down by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.1 percent from 660,939 mt recorded in the same month of 2025, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). In the given month, 75.6 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 24.4 percent were made to the export markets. In June, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 645,031 mt, down by 8.3 percent month on month and up by 9.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in June Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.18 million mt, moving down by 9.9 percent from the previous month and by 2.6 percent year on year. Of the total shipments, 29.6 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 70.4 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.15 million mt, down by 14.2 percent month on month and by 2.5 percent year on year.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

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